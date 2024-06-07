Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Up 1.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €30.34 ($32.98) and last traded at €29.64 ($32.22). 1,610,418 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.19 ($31.73).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.06.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.