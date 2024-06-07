Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $538.11

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.11 ($6.89) and traded as high as GBX 620.68 ($7.95). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 568.50 ($7.28), with a volume of 1,983,296 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.15) to GBX 570 ($7.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.07) to GBX 615 ($7.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 538.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

