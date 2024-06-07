FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,880 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $629.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

