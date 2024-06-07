Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Buys A$10,039.50 in Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,039.50 ($6,737.92).

Future Generation Australia Price Performance

Get Future Generation Australia alerts:

Future Generation Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Future Generation Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Future Generation Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Future Generation Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.