FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ferguson plc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.77. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $144.08 and a 12 month high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

