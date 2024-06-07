FY2026 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Raised by Zacks Research

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Water Works in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.86. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 57,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 36,066 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 175.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 201.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,134,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.