G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.58-3.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

