GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Flex by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 304,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,684 shares of company stock worth $13,472,954. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 5,222,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

