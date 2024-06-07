GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $156.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.32. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,731 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.