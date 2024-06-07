GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARAA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA traded up 0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 21.50. 94,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 20.87. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 13.40 and a 12-month high of 26.34.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.37. The business had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.85 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

