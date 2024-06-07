GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $11.68 Million in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,000. Cerevel Therapeutics accounts for about 2.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.15% of Cerevel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

CERE traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $40.26. 1,577,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

