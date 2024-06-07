GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AITRU remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 69 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,350. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AITRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.