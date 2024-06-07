GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $596,000 Investment in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.64% of Golden Star Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GODN. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 221.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 425,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 775,379 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Acquisition by 380.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 360,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,442,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GODN remained flat at $10.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

