GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 479,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,511. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

