Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 18,399 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $60,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,440. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.