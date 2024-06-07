Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 21,373 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,316 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $6,818,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

