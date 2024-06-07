Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $88,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $10,722,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.47. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

