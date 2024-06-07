Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $74,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 4,769,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,987. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

