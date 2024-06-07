Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

