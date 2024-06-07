Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.01 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Corning worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. 3,896,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,455. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

