Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,489 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Liberty Broadband worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock remained flat at $52.29 on Thursday. 868,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,450. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.