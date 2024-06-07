Gabelli Funds LLC Has $68.22 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $68,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $982.42. The company had a trading volume of 544,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,760. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,041.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,027.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

