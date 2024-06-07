Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $444.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

