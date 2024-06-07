Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 266,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 264,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $191.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

