Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $9.51 Million Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 378,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 0.50. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $26.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

