Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,409,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

