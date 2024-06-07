Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.66. 935,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.