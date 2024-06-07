Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ONE Gas worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $4,736,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

