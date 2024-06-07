Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.66% of Genuine Parts worth $128,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GPC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.92. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

