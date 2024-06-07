Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 84,400 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Sinclair worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 264,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,021. Sinclair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

