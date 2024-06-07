Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.27. 3,396,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.