GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 23.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $35.55. Approximately 115,375,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 20,336,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Stock Down 38.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,778.39 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 659.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of GameStop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.