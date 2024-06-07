GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. GAP has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,723 shares of company stock worth $7,466,965. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 37.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

