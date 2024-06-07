GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 1.7%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.30 and last traded at $165.84. Approximately 871,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,863,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.90.

GE Vernova Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

