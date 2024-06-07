GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,336.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,336.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 21,249 shares valued at $228,370. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

