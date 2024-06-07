General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.10% of General American Investors worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 96.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

General American Investors Company Profile

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $256,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.