General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.52 and last traded at $160.69. 918,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,458,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

