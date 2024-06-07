GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 2.1%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 369,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,021,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.