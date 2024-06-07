Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.05

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 10.05 and last traded at 9.87, with a volume of 25414 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.88.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $157.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.48.

Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

