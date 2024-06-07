Gode Chain Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $10,963.72 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

