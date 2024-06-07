Graham (NYSE:GHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $722.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 1-year low of $551.36 and a 1-year high of $778.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth about $5,256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Graham by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Graham by 8.6% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Graham by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

