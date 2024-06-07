Granite Construction Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 198,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

