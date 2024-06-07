Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $138,068.72

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $138,068.72 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71,833.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.86 or 0.00720917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00117416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00040795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00238368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00089374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.