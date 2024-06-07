Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.42. 22,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 410,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRND. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,708,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,083,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grindr by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

