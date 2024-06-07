Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 9,615 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GHLD

Guild Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $889.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.