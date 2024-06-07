GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.1 %

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. 590,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.