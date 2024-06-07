Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.01. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2,035 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
