Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.01. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2,035 shares traded.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

