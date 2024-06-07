H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares.
H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.