Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 11,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Hammer Fiber Optics Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

