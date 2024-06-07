Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,342 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,148 ($14.71) to GBX 1,342 ($17.19) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.50) to GBX 1,250 ($16.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.89) to GBX 825 ($10.57) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.26) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 991.33 ($12.70).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($13.65) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,151 ($14.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 847.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 778.22.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

